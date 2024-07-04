Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,965 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Global X MLP ETF worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.13. 35,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

