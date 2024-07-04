Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 206,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,263. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $806.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.