GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) President Sells $151,050.00 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 1.4 %
GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.81. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74.
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,803,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
