GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 175.86% from the stock’s current price.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

Shares of GOVX opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $10.24.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

