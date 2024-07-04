GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 175.86% from the stock’s current price.
GeoVax Labs Price Performance
Shares of GOVX opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $10.24.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
