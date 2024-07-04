Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 2.9 %

GIPR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. 3,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,598. Generation Income Properties has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.