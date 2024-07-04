General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 2.3% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in General Mills by 7,817.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after buying an additional 286,514 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.