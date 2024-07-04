GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 1.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 11,829,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 76,757,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 304.66 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,173 shares of company stock valued at $306,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,160,000 after acquiring an additional 345,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 289,947 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 147,655 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 123,516 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 659.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 121,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

