G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $7.23 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00044051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000115 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.