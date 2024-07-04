Fusionist Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $92.64 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Fusionist has a total market cap of $92.64 million and approximately $13.31 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.94994267 USD and is down -9.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $12,897,210.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

