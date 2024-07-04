Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives $20.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

FUSN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,154,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,500,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 718,478 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,153.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 605,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,886,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,616,000 after buying an additional 202,364 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

