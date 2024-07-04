FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Short Interest Update

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMLD remained flat at $10.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of FTAC Emerald Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 14.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 61,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 78,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.