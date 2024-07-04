Fruth Investment Management Sells 2,000 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,225 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Kirby Stock Performance

Kirby stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.58. 271,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $124.92.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

