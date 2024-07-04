Fruth Investment Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

