Fruth Investment Management Cuts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Allegion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Allegion by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 113,227 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Allegion by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,699,000 after acquiring an additional 165,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allegion by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.69. 247,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,808. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.28. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

