Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Down 6.8% in June

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.28. The stock had a trading volume of 815,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,362. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fortive by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 134,259 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fortive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

