Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Down 6.1% in June

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,700 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 466,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 48,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.31 million, a PE ratio of 572.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.21 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Forrester Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Forrester Research by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 35,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

