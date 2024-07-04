Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Down 5.7% in June

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 463,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.7 %

FWONA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.11. 75,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.53. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $70.21.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,909,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,209,452.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,909,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,209,452.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,769,555 shares of company stock valued at $100,335,332 and sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FWONA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.