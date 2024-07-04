Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 1.0206 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74.
Fomento Económico Mexicano has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,927. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $99.24 and a one year high of $143.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
