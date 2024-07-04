flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Shares Down 2.7%

flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.30. 10,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 45,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

flyExclusive Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On flyExclusive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of flyExclusive in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in flyExclusive in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of flyExclusive during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

flyExclusive Company Profile

flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

Featured Articles

