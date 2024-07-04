Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) CEO Donald Huntley Patrick Sells 12,544 Shares

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Huntley Patrick sold 12,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $17,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,459.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fluent Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. Analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Fluent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

