Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) CEO Donald Huntley Patrick Sells 12,544 Shares

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Huntley Patrick sold 12,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $17,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,459.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Fluent Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. Analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
