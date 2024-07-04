Fluent Financial LLC Sells 343 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,011.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,664,000 after buying an additional 182,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.90. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $491.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

