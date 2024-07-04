Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Holdings Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,854. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

