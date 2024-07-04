First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. 489,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $970.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

See Also

