First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.9% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 80,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

