First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,983 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after buying an additional 6,497,795 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after buying an additional 4,138,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after buying an additional 969,819 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,125,000 after buying an additional 933,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $54.88. 506,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,188. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.