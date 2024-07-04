First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.6% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 189,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,479 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. 176,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,693. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

