First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Lifted by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Core Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.64. 614,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,762. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

