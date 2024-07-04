First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 666 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 459.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 147.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 449.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 218,501 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.53. The company had a trading volume of 831,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,797. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

