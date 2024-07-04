First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 2,615 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

PM traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,795. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.