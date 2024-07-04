First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,528 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,979. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $125.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.