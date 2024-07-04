First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,460 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,189,000 after buying an additional 410,705 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $171,607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Linde by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,282,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,743,000 after acquiring an additional 347,531 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $432.94. The company had a trading volume of 865,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,658. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.37. The stock has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

