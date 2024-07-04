First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,205. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $330.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

