First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in AutoZone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded down $25.12 on Thursday, reaching $2,844.88. 88,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,570. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,886.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,868.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

