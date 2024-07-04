First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,414.06.

NYSE TDG traded up $5.40 on Thursday, hitting $1,283.50. 108,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,549. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,306.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,191.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

