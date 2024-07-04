First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2,205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

FI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.79. 1,142,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,854. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

