First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $5,671,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $5,301,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,435,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 355,186 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $5,860,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UMC stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 13,247,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

