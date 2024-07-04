First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 6,123 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 45.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,888.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 81,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $163.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,980,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,034,668. The firm has a market cap of $264.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

