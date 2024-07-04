First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,124.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $16.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,020.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,012.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,035.21. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,116.93.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

