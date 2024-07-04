First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,555,230. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

