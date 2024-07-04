First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.57. 1,219,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,866. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average of $239.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

