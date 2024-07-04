First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 9,965 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $38.87. 3,976,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

