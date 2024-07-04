First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 9,099 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in General Motors by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,134,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after buying an additional 86,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $46.71. 5,440,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,277,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.