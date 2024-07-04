First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 337 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $423,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AON by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,514,000 after purchasing an additional 290,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AON by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,802,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $294.77. The company had a trading volume of 840,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,890. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.68 and a 200-day moving average of $302.03. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.71.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

