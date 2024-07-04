First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 1,496 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $5,511,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at $769,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in CRH by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CRH by 4,713.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,713,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

CRH traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509,329. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

