First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 1,465 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,435. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

