First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $307.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $344.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.12.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Trading Up 6.6 %

First Solar stock opened at $231.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 51,022.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 38,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in First Solar by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 106,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.