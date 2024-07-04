First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. 345,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,880. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after acquiring an additional 110,797 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2,172.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,039,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 993,819 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 250,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

