Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $172.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average of $159.55. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

