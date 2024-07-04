Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,581.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

SPGP opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.04. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

