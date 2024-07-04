Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 4,146 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,371 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after buying an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $191,837,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

